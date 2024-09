You want flat flapjacks? Fuck outta here.



Toronto-based chef and Keep It Canada host Matty Matheson doesn’t mince words about these fluffy, puffy pancakes: They’re the best you’ll ever have. Even better, you only need a modicum of culinary skill to pull these off. If you can separate an egg yolk and whip the whites without burning your house down, you’re basically on your way to Le Cordon Bleu.

Just don’t troll Matty in the comments about how much PAM he uses.

