You Still Have 5 Weeks to Get in Shape Before Summer. Here’s How.

Five weeks. That’s how long you have before summer officially arrives. Not enough time for a full transformation, but more than enough to feel a little stronger, clearer-headed, and less like a walking caffeine crash.

Dr. Shiara Ortiz-Pujols, Director of Obesity Medicine at Northwell Staten Island University Hospital, says it comes down to keeping things simple. “By setting small, specific, and attainable goals, you are more likely to achieve them. Success leads to more success,” she told The New York Post.

Sleep is a good place to start. Most adults aren’t getting enough, and it’s quietly throwing everything off—mood, motivation, metabolism. Ortiz-Pujols recommends setting a consistent bedtime and turning off screens before sleep. “A better quality of rest leads to improved mental clarity, increased energy, and greater overall well-being,” she said.

Movement helps, too, and it doesn’t have to mean hitting the gym five days a week. The National Health Service recommends 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, but Ortiz-Pujols says even 10 minutes a day is a strong beginning.

From there, you build. Morning walks, stretching, whatever you can fit. It adds up.

You Have 5 Weeks to Get in Shape Before Summer Without Losing Your Mind

One of the most effective changes you can make right now? Prioritize protein. A lot of people aren’t getting enough, especially if they’re trying to cut calories. “Eating balanced meals with enough protein helps stabilize blood sugar levels, preventing mood swings and energy crashes,” said registered dietitian John Emmanuel Delos Reyes.

A good rule of thumb: aim to eat roughly one gram of protein for every pound of your goal body weight. If you’re aiming for 140 pounds, try to get around 140 grams of protein per day. Sources like eggs, tofu, lentils, salmon, and Greek yogurt get you there faster than you think.

Cooking at home can make that easier—and cheaper. Ortiz-Pujols recommends preparing meals instead of relying on takeout. “Not only will you eat less processed foods, but you will also save a lot of money,” she said. Delos Reyes adds that including vegetables in each meal helps support digestion and keeps you feeling full without needing to count anything.

Stress management matters too. Elevated cortisol can mess with hunger, sleep, and motivation. Ortiz-Pujols recommends five minutes of deep breathing a day to reset your nervous system and give your brain a break.

And yes, drink water. It’s not rocket science, but it works. A Dutch study found that people who drank water after meals felt fuller, which helps curb unnecessary snacking.

Five weeks is plenty of time to feel sharper, more energized, and ready for whatever summer throws your way.