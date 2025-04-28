You Want to Live Out Your Action Figure Play Days? ‘Hypercharge: Unboxed’ is Coming to PlayStation

I can’t even remember when this occurred, but way back, I caught a glimpse of Hypercharge: Unboxed, an indie game that looked fresh out of Toy Story and my childhood. I bought it for my Switch. At the time, the developer was trying to get the game on to the Xbox and updating people on its progress. I fired it up and even at that early stage in the game’s existence, I knew there was something there.

Hypercharge: Unboxed has become so much more since my first time playing

My early time with Hypercharge: Unboxed was pretty limited. Not all of the features that are in the game now existed. There were some single player elements, and the multiplayer was there as well, but you could tell this was a work in progress adding things to the game. But the most important thing was that I was having fun. Having each of the characters break out of their packaging to start the game was always a beautiful touch.

Now since my original run through with the game, it’s expanded quite a bit and even looks better. Here are the features in the game:

Key Features

1-4 player online/local co-op.

Full split-screen support including online/local.

Single player/offline play with player bots.

Difficulty scales based on the number of players.

Wave-based shooter with story campaign.

Classic PvP game modes. (up to eight players)

First and third-person camera modes.

Throw in the action figure aesthetic and this is a game I need everyone within shouting distance to play. I have literally been waiting until I got a bigger platform just so I can highlight this game. I love it that much. Co-op, no battle passes or microtransactions, just straight up game. It’s what we’ve all been asking for. There’s some cosmetic DLC but nothing pay-to-win. Everything can be unlocked via gameplay.

And on top of all of this, the people working on Hypercharge: Unboxed really love what they’ve created. The updates on Instagram are always straightforward and heartfelt. It’s very easy to understand why the game is so good and why it feels the way it does. It was made with love. So, the game is coming to PlayStation down the road. If you haven’t played on Xbox or Switch or PC, pick it up there. If you want to play it on PlayStation consoles, wishlist it. I fully intend on getting the crew locked in on this one, because it deserves that attention.