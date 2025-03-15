Zakk Wylde Performed With a Broken Hand on Pantera Tour

Stepping into the shoes of Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell is no small feat, but doing it with a broken hand should be impossible… but not for Zakk Wylde.

Recently, Wylde spoke with Kerrang! and recalled a tour stop that left him with a pretty gnarly injury. “I broke my hand when we were doing the Pantera celebration, doing the roulette wheel for the meet and greets,” Wylde shared. “I spin the wheel, and if they win… well, everyone’s a winner all the time. Anyway, the ball bounced out, I went to go grab it, and I smashed my hand on the table and broke it.”

“I played with three fingers for the rest of the tour – a month and a half,” he continued. “I think that was Dime [legendary late guitarist Dimebag Darrell] having fun at my expense. It’s already hard enough to play his stuff, and he must have been like, ‘I’ll just add this to the mix for the comedy…’”

Zakk Wylde and Pantera Touring in 2025

Next up, Pantera will be back opening up a string of dates for Metallica, and then in July they’ll headline a 2025 U.S. amphitheater tour featuring Norse metal gods Amon Amarth and additional opening act that will be announced at a later date.

Tickets are available here, and you can see a full list of Pantera’s headlining tour dates below: