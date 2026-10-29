Zelda Switch 2 Console Delayed Until After Ocarina of Time Remake Launch at Some Stores

The Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition has reportedly been delayed at some stores due to supply issues. According to an internal notice shared online, a sales block will remain in place through at least November 6, after the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake launches.

Zelda Switch 2 Console Reportedly Delayed at Walmart

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 Zelda 40th Anniversary Edition launches on Thursday, October 29, 2026. However, some fans hoping to pick up the special edition system at Walmart might have to wait until after the Zelda Ocarina of Time remake arrives to purchase it.

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According to a Reddit post, an internal notice attributed to their Walmart reveals that supply chain issues have delayed shipments to select stores. The document says some locations may not receive the anniversary console in time for its planned October 29 release.

To give stores time to fulfill pre-orders and move inventory where needed, the notice says a point-of-sale block will remain in place through at least Friday, November 6. Employees are also specifically instructed not to override the restriction.

Screenshot: Reddit AtLastGames

If accurate, this means affected stores won’t be able to sell the Zelda Switch 2 console until after the Ocarina of Time remake launches on November 5. That’s particularly disappointing for anyone who planned to pick up the anniversary system to play the new Zelda remake on release day.

However, the document refers to select stores, so it doesn’t necessarily mean every Walmart location is affected and could just be local chains. The photo shared online also doesn’t establish how many stores are reportedly experiencing the delay. Note: Neither Nintendo or Wal Mart have confirmed the delay.

What Happens to Zelda Switch 2 Pre-Orders?

Screenshot: Nintendo

According to the notice, existing Zelda Switch 2 pre-orders should not be canceled because of the delayed shipment. Instead, orders will be fulfilled as consoles arrive, with pre-orders receiving priority based on available inventory.

Employees are instructed to tell affected customers that their inventory is delayed and their order will be filled once the product reaches the store. So, if you have a pre-order at an affected location, the notice indicates that it should remain active while you wait for stock.

Unfortunately, there still isn’t a guaranteed date when shoppers will be able to buy the console at those stores. The document says the sales block will remain in place “through at least Friday, Nov. 6,” which means that date shouldn’t be treated as a confirmed launch.

Screenshot: Nintendo

For now, anyone planning to pick up the Zelda Switch 2 console at Walmart should check their order status or contact their local store for an update before making the trip.