Zelda Switch 2 Console and Pro Controller Images Leak Online

Images of a Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console and Pro Controller have reportedly leaked online. The limited-edition hardware is rumored to be released in celebration of The Legend of Zelda franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 Console Images Reportedly Leak

Screenshot: Nintendo

Back in July, leakers claimed that a limited-edition Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch 2 console would be announced soon. Multiple reports also claimed that the hardware would launch alongside a Zelda 40th Anniversary Pro Controller. Now, images of the rumored Zelda Switch 2 console have reportedly surfaced online, confirming its release.

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In the leaked images of the console, the left Joy-Con is black and gold, while the right Joy-Con is green. Both have a triforce pattern lightly embedded across each controller’s surface. More importantly, the Zelda Switch 2 console features a golden Triforce logo. You can see images of the hardware in the tweet embedded below, courtesy of CentroLeaks:

First limited edition Nintendo Switch 2 coming soon pic.twitter.com/cli7icFkbp — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 11, 2026

Finally, the Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 console will reportedly include a special dock featuring the same black-and-gold Triforce pattern. The images were leaked on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit, although their original source is currently unclear.

It should also be noted that the leak only appears to show the hardware’s packaging, meaning we don’t yet have a clear look at the console itself. As a result, these images should still be taken with a grain of salt until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

Zelda 40th Anniversary Pro Controller Also Reportedly Leaks

Leaked images of the rumored Zelda 40th Anniversary Pro Controller have also surfaced online. The controller appears to feature a black-and-gold design matching the limited-edition Zelda Switch 2 console and dock. You can see the alleged packaging in the post below:

Pro Controller too pic.twitter.com/PjVv1sVSVR — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) August 11, 2026

As we mentioned above, Nintendo has not officially announced either piece of Zelda-themed hardware at the time of writing. However, the new packaging images appear to line up with the leaks from July, which described a similar design.

In terms of when the Zelda Switch 2 console could be announced, it will likely be revealed during a potential The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Nintendo Direct. While Nintendo has yet to announce such a showcase, the Japanese publisher recently confirmed that the Zelda remake is still scheduled to be released in 2026.

With less than five months remaining in the year, we will likely get an Ocarina of Time Remake Direct sooner rather than later. My bet is that the Zelda Switch 2 console will be announced at the same time Nintendo shows off the remake’s gameplay. However, that is purely speculation.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda officially celebrated its 40th anniversary on February 21, 2026, so Nintendo still has plenty of reason to release commemorative hardware before the end of the year.