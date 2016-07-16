This Adorable Synthesizer is the Size of Your Wallet

If you’re tired of lugging around heavy synthesizers, industrial designer Pavel Golovkin has created a new pocket-sized synth for all of your mobile needs. Designed for “infinite customization and versatility,” the Zont includes a universal input interface, wi-fi cloud sync, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connection, interchangeable sound cartridges and more. It is also iOS and Android compatible.

Unfortunately, interested producers and DJs will have to wait for more than a year before they get their hands on their own Zont. It won’t be available for distribution until the fall of 2017.

