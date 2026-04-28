Adobe’s Offering a Pack of 25 Apps at Black Friday Prices

Not since Black Friday 2025 has Adobe offered their premiere suite of creative apps for this low of a price. Creative Cloud Pro includes most of the Adobe apps you’ve heard of: Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, InDesign, Acrobat Pro, and Lightroom, plus a bunch you probably haven’t. All in all, there are 25 Adobe apps included in Creative Cloud Pro, and you can get a year’s worth of them all for as low as $389.94, just about half of what it normally costs.

a way better deal than month-to-month

Don’t let the pricing on Adobe’s site throw you off. Even though it quotes the sale price at a monthly rate of $35 (down from $70), you only get the deal if you agree to an annual plan. That’s what you’ll pay per month if you choose to have your payment draft each month. You end up paying $419.88 over the course of the next year.

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You can lower that by a fair chunk of change if you prepay up front for the entire year. Choosing that nets you a price tag of $389.94 for the entire year. You may as well save the extra $30 if your bank account can swing it. Either way, you’re committed to an entire year of Creative Cloud Pro, so take the savings.

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Avoid the regular monthly subscription, at least while this sale is happening. There’s no deal on the version of Creative Cloud Pro that doesn’t lock you into a year of service, and it’ll cost you the same $104.99 per month as usual. Unless you truly only need Creative Cloud Pro for a short time, you get your money’s worth by taking the deal. One year on the prepaid annual deal is cheaper than four months on no annual plan. Adobe’s Creative Cloud Pro sale runs through May 10, 2026.