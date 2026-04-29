The Drone That Films You Like a Main Character Is $320 Off Right Now

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a guy in blue tights! No, wait, it’s a drone, and it can probably see you because it’s shooting 8K video in all directions at the same time. Luckily for you and me, this isn’t a dystopian nightmare scenario. It’s just the Antigravity A1 360 Drone, and right now it’s on its first real sale for $1,279.

That’s $320 off its retail price and, even though this deal has been live for a few weeks now, the cheapest the A1 has been in its short time on the market. This is still a very new product. In fact, it’s the world’s first consumer camera drone that can shoot 8K video in 360 degrees.

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first to market

After all of DJI’s utter domination of consumer drones worldwide, it wasn’t DJI that introduced the market’s first consumer drone capable of shooting 8K 360-degree video. Although they launched the DJI Avata 360 (their own 8K 360-degree camera drone) a couple of weeks ago, they were beaten to the market by Antigravity, an all-new brand, back in December 2025.

Action-cam heavyweight Insta360, in a July 28 press release, referred to Antigravity as a “new and independent drone brand incubated by Insta360 in collaboration with third parties.” Sounds murky and mysterious. The Avata 360 shows up as a cheaper option because it’s available outside of a bundle, whereas you have to buy the Antigravity A1 in a bundle.

The cheapest bundle, the Standard Bundle featured here, includes a carry case and four spare propellers, because drone propellers are known to break. That’s in addition to the drone itself, vision goggles used to see where it’s going from its perspective, controller, and battery.