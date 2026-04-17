Mindful Pleasure: Crystal Dildos Are a Thing, But Are They For You?

Seeking a relaxed aura? Want to arouse your soul? According to Chakrubs, a crystal sex toy company, you can increase your pleasure potential and inner strength with these metaphysical fuck buddies. Peak sexual wellness.

Healing crystals aren’t new; the woo-woos have been using gemstones as alternative medicine for ages. Crystals for sex, however, not quite. That was until about a decade ago when “crystal pleasure tools” hit Etsy and other retailers, making yoni eggs all the rage. (Yoni = Sanskrit for vagina).

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Since then, different variations of crystal toys have become a hot commodity for spiritual girlies seeking to move harmful energy stored internally and heal. Spiritually, sexually, metaphysically, alluvit.

These “pleasure tools” come in a range of toy styles people already know and love. According to The Yoni Whisperer, crystal yoni eggs are placed in the vulva to exude “sensuality, strength, and healing.”

On a sexual wellness note, they can be used in tandem with kegels to tighten the vagina, increase natural lubrication, help with postpartum and pelvic floor recovery, and awaken libido.

Butt plugs, wands, and dildos (double-sided ones, too) offer the same benefits, but with a larger pleasure focus.

Some wands and dildos are built like best-selling glass dildos that have textured ridges, varying thickness, and more to make penetration all the more stimulating.

There isn’t any science to back it, but the spiritual girlies cite that each crystal has its own benefits spiritually, so of course, the same applies to your genitals. Case in point: Chakrubs’ Heart Curve is a G-spot stimulator that uses rose quartz to channel heart healing and releasing of emotions as you nut. A big release.

TLDR: Crystal toys = sexual healing.

Do They Actually Feel Good?

Crystal toys come with a catch: They don’t vibrate. If its vibrations < sexual healing for you, you might find these more useful than your standard body-safe silicone vibrator.

Vanessa Cuccia, founder of Chakrubs sex toys, opened her crystal shop after a toxic relationship and reported, “I needed a way to access part of myself that had become numb from years of a toxic sexual relationship. I wasn’t just looking for a way to cum—I was looking for a way to come closer to myself,” she continued. “Crystals were the answer for me. They felt better. There is an energy to them. They access something different.”

It’s not just her. Thousands of online reviews highlight the same benefits: elevating aura, releasing trauma, and unlocking a big orgasm, all at the same time.

If vibrators are more your steez, skip these, as the price point won’t make sense for something that won’t please you.

But, if you’ve tried glass dildos or are open to trying anything twice, you might like the Xaga Root Butt Plug for a few reasons. One, temperature play, aka cool stone inside you and on your clit, perineum (gooch), and overall body, feel good AF. Want some heat? Make it hot by running it under hot water. They have great weight to them and are very solid, making that initial stretch of penetration feel amazing.

More ideal for slow, sensual, and intentional pleasure.

Are crystal sex toys body safe?

Crystal sex toy companies don’t claim to have body-safe products, so… that answers that. Sex educators and toy pros are skeptical about them for this very reason.

Creating a body-safe sex toy means that it has to be “shaved down” in a sense, to make sure there aren’t any pores or holes that bacteria can slip inside of and grow a home. This makes a toy non-porous and gives it a tick toward the “body-safe” category. For example, jelly dildos are porous, and that’s why sex educators swear against them (despite how fun they look).

So, can ‘crystal’ sex toys ever be truly body safe? Sex expert, Ashley Cobb, wrote for Le Wand vibrator company and co-signed crystal toys as body-safe.

“Rose Quartz, Clear Quartz, and Amethysts are non-porous,” she shared with me in a previous interview. “Crystal wands are hand-carved and polished to a silky smooth texture from semi-precious gemstones that come directly from the earth. These crystals are free from toxic materials, making them an exceptionally safe choice for the delicate parts of our bodies.” Other crystals, we can’t be sure of, however, so stick to the three named above.

A Pretty Penny

If you’ve been to a metaphysical shop, you know crystals are not cheap. Now imagine a crystal wand that’s larger than your hand. These are going to run you at least $100.

So… Are Crystal Dildos Worth It?

So, are crystal sex toys worth it? Depends on what you’re looking for. Sexual healing and slow, intentional pleasure that elevates your aura? Sign TF up. Don’t you need science to explain what you feel intuitively? Go for it.

But given its price point, it might actually be more of a luxury item for non-woo-woo’s and beginners to alternative medicine.