LELO’s New Sex Toy (For Lesbian Couples) Is Giving ‘Fix It in Bed’ Energy

Luxury sex toy brand LELO just dropped a new sex toy for the WLW’s in the chat, aka women-loving-women. (Well, it can be used by anyone depending on how creative you like to be with your holes.) Anywho, the Boomerang is a double-sided dual vibrator. Translation: it’ll fuck both you and your partner, simultaneously. What better way to spend Masturbation May than by exploring mutual masturbation with your lover?

TLDR: it fucks both of you, simultaneously. Great for mutual masturbation.

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LELO designed the Boomerang after discovering that lesbian sex is a hot commodity on the internet (cue every story published mentioning my love for ebony lesbian porn). Obviously, toys for men and their gaze have taken priority, so this toy entirely ignores hetero needs and delivers on women’s desires during penetration. Shaped like a boomerang, it features two silky-smooth ends with textured ribbing for both of you to grip. Twisted ribbing stimulates more nerve endings with each stroke. If silky smooth and textured ribbing sounds counterintuitive? That’s where the high-tech price comes in and makes Boomerang worth the cop.

MORE: Upgrade Your Masturbation Setup With Up To 50% Off LELO’s Pleasure Tech

Don’t worry about one lover getting more love (although that’s a sign of a shitty lover…), both ends of the boomerang have their own motor. Yes, those same powerful motors that give LELO its luxury stamp of approval. Each motor comes with 8 vibration settings and 2 more to unlock if you decide to use LELO’s app as a remote control. Try increasing speeds at the same time or take turns watching eachother O.

The colorways are very lesbian: Cyber purple, Cerise, Coral red. Basically, the colors of the lesbian flag, orange and pink, and purple. Its curved ends are thicker at the tip, giving it the power to pleasure both of your G-spots as you ride and grind on it. It’s fully waterproof, so don’t be shy with this in the shower or generally anywhere that gets wet AF. Speaking of super wet sex, if either of you is a squirter… the visual is insanely good (We tried it and holy shit).

Given that lesbian sex lasts forever (not complaining, actually my favorite part), Boomerang lasts up to 2 hours with a full charge, and with every 20 minutes of inactivity, it auto shuts down to save battery life.

If you decide to use the app, try the Finish Me Off feature so you can both zone out and tune into each other. Or, try Out of Control if you’re feeling like you want to try something new. The app will create a unique pleasure signature for you both so you can have a mind-blowing experience – without the planning.