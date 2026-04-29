This Phone Literally Folds—and It’s One of Samsung’s Best Deals Right Now

Sick of typing away on your smartphone screen when you’d much rather have a tablet when you’re out and about, but unable to tuck an iPad Mini in your pocket all day? You need a folding phone. They’re not cheap, but they fold up to the size of a regular smartphone to fit in your pocket or purse, but you can unfold them into roughly the size of a small tablet when you need more screen real estate.

Of all the brands pouring attention on the folding phone space, Samsung takes the cake. Grabbing your own slice still isn’t cheap, but you can pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 for $1,770 right now , down from its retail price of $2,120.

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Never used a folding phone? They attempt to bridge the gap between smartphone and tablet by mimicking elements of both, although first and foremast they’re smartphones. Folded up, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is almost exactly the same length and width as the non-folding Galaxy S26+. The Galaxy Z Fold7 measures 158.4 by 72.8 mm with a 6.5-inch screen, while the Galaxy S26+ measures 158.4 by 75.8 mm with a 6.7-inch screen.

The difference is in the width. Folded, the Galaxy Z Fold7 measures 8.9 mm thick, while the Galaxy Ultra 26+ measures 7.3 mm. “What’s the difference of a millimeter and a half?,” you might wonder. It looks immaterial on paper, but you’ll notice the added width when you have it in your hand. The question is whether you’ll care. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.75 mm thick and doesn’t fold, so if you can handle that, then the folded up Galaxy Z Fold7 shouldn’t feel any different.

When it’s unfolded, its 6.5-inch display turns into an 8-inch display. It doesn’t sound like much, but it doesn’t just merely turn into another vertical rectangle. It doubles in width, so it’s more square-like than, say, a regular non-folding phone would be if it had an 8-inch display, so you do actually get a lot more screen real estate when the Galaxy Z Fold7 is unfolded.