Your Summer Cocktails Are Missing This One Ingredient (Get Recipes Here)

Everyone’s busy putting pickle juice, jalapeños, olive oil, and God knows what else into cocktails this summer while the actual smartest mixer has been sitting quietly in the grocery store refrigerator aisle this entire time. Enter, Vita Coco Coconut Water. Seriously.

This healthy beverage somehow makes cocktails taste smoother, lighter, and way more refreshing without adding the syrupy sugar-bomb energy that ruins a lot of summer drinks. Vita Coco softens harsh liquor, balances citrus-y flavors, and gives cocktails a crisp finish that feels dangerously easy to drink on hot days. Plus, it comes chockfull of electrolytes and potassium that help you stay hydrated and feel slightly less wrecked the next morning.

Videos by VICE

Vita Coco also has different coconut water options:

Get your buzz with these summer drink recipes that incorporate Vita Coco. Each still tastes like a cocktail that will define your summer main character energy—just a little less unhinged and way healthier.

The MargaVita: For People Who Want Tequila Without the Regret

The biggest revelation is the MargaVita, which swaps out heavy margarita mix for Vita Coco Coconut Water, and makes classic margaritas feel outdated. The coconut water smooths out tequila’s aggressive edge and makes the whole drink taste brighter and cleaner instead of sugary and exhausting.

What’s in it:

Tequila

Vita Coco Original Coconut Water

Fresh lime juice

Agave

Tajín rim

Coconut Mojito: For People Who Want Vacation Vibes (Without Booking a Flight)

Mojitos already want to be refreshing, and coconut water basically pushes them into vacation mode. The Vita Coco Coconut Water adds this subtle tropical sweetness that makes the drink taste smoother without turning it into a frozen resort cocktail nightmare. Plus, rum and coconut water together just chemically feel correct. This is the kind of drink that makes you accidentally stay outside for six hours.

What’s in it:

White rum

Vita Coco Original Coconut Water

Lime juice

Sparkling water

Fresh mint

The Lazy-Genius Vodka Spritz: For People Who Want to Feel Slightly More Put Together Than They Are

If your ideal summer cocktail requires approximately zero effort, this is the move. The result tastes cleaner and more expensive than it has any right to, especially considering you can make it while half-paying attention to a group chat. The Vita Coco Coconut Water takes vodka from “emotionally sterile” to “surprisingly refreshing,” while keeping the drink light enough that it doesn’t feel like drinking melted sugar. It’s dangerously crushable.

What’s in it:

Vodka

Vita Coco Original Coconut Water

A splash of grapefruit or pineapple juice

Sparkling water

Ice because we’re civilized

Coconut Water Cocktails Just Make More Sense Right Now

People still want summer drinks. They just don’t necessarily want the hangovers, syrupy mixers, and cheap taste. Vita Coco Original Coconut Water will sustain you for hours during any summer shindig—no dehydration here. The cocktail concepts shared above will feel lighter, fresher, and somehow more functional while still delivering actual summer-buzz vibes. Your tequila deserves better than that neon bottled mix.