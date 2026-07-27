This Digital Microscope Magnifies Tiny Details, Saves Images and Videos—Plus, It’s On Sale

Working with small parts is always a bit of a headache when it comes to electronics repair, assembling a new PC build, and model building. You could slap on a pair of jeweler’s eyeglasses, but there’s a high-tech option: the DM9 7″ Digital Microscope. On its flat workspace you place your project as you work on it, and a camera feeds zoomed-in video to the seven-inch screen as you work. It’s selling for $70 right, down from its usual $96 street price.

a bug’s eye view

The Tomlov’s camera sensor measures 12 megapixels, which—and I’m no expert on digital microscopes—seems fairly adequate for such up-close work. You can zoom in from 5x to 1200x, and it’ll send a 1080p feed to the seven-inch screen, which you can rotate to get comfortable as you’re hunched over the table, working.

Videos by VICE

Two adjustable gooseneck lights join the eight LED lights to make sure the workspace is well lit. There’s a slot for a Micro SD card of up to 16 GB capacity so that you can store videos and photographs of what you’re looking for. Then, later on, you can view it on your computer screen or tablet. Try doing that with a pair of jeweler’s eyeglasses.

Try saying Teslong Articulating Borescope 10 times fast. Wondering what the hell that is? It’s a camera mounted to a flexible wire, which is in turn connected to a screen. I do a lot of mechanical work on cars and DIY work around the house, and this high-tech tool is invaluable for getting a peek into hard-to-see places. If you do a lot of hands-on work, sooner or later you need to get one.

Can’t say that I’ve used Koopool, but this Telescoping Magnetic Pickup Tool Set comes with a few invaluable tools for those who do their own mechanical work. The inspection mirror is vital for seeing around obstacles in cramped workspaces, such as engine bays, and the flexible light is good for when a flashlight is too bulky. And of course, the magnet on a stick. You will drop screws, nuts, and bolts occasionally. I’ve always got a telescoping stick magnet to help turn my fumblefingered blunders into mere minor annoyances.

If all you really need is something to help you read documents, the Magnipros 5x LED Page Magnifier is purpose-built for that. There’s no fancy screen or camera, just a 5x zoom fixed into a stand with plenty of room for books and papers underneath.