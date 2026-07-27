This Sweet Mini Fridge Is Made For Your Beer, And It’s On Sale!

Despite the myth, the British don’t drink their beer warm. If the idea that anybody on Earth enjoyed a beer piping hot horrified you, relax. The myth grew out of Americans’ fondness for downing their beers nearly ice cold, and who are we to argue with tradition? It’s a hot summer almost everywhere, and a cold one at the right time can be just the balm to metaphorically sock that heat dome right in its goddamn face.

Even if you’re too far from the fridge, you can keep a stock of beer in the garage or your favorite room of the house with the Electactic 130-Can Beer Cooler, down $26 from its usual selling price. And with a capacity for 130 cans, you can make your spot the place to be for all your friends. Or, you know, you could just hog them all yourself.

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Room for five cases (and more)

Grabbing a typical case of 24 cans of beer, you can pick up five and still have room for 10 more cans. So you may as well grab six cases, stock the 130-can beer cooler fully, and find a few buddies to drink the remaining 14 before they get warm.

You can set the temperature on the Electactic fo 20-50 degrees. That’s wildly cold, even compared to other Electactic mini fridges. Other ones only get down to around 40 degrees or so. That’s what differentiates this beer cooler from mini fridges and wine coolers, since wine is typically stored and drunker warmer than beer.

more mini fridges for staying cool

Beer not your thing? The Electactic Wine Cooler 37 Bottle can hold an impressive collection of full-sized wine bottles from 32-61 degrees, which is more than cold enough for wine.

Maybe you’re not great at sharing and don’t need 130 cans. That’s fine. Or maybe you just don’t have the room. Yeah, let’s go with that excuse. The Electactic Mini Fridge 48 Can is small enough to fit on your countertop. The temperature settings only allow for 41-60 degrees, so it won’t get cans quite as cool, but 41 degrees is still plenty chilly.

The Electactic Mini Fridge 130 Can holds the same number of cans in its 3.2-cubic-foot chilled cavern as the Electactic Beer Cooler, although it doesn’t get quite as cool. Its range is 32-61 degrees, which makes it more of an all-purpose mini fridge that can be cold enough for beer and not too cold for wine. The only downside there is that it’s not dual zone, so you have to pick one temperature that satisfies all the beverages inside.