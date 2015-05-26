Côte de Boeuf

«When you approach the tableside with these intimidating monsters and carve them up, your guests will tremble with awe, basking in your magnificence and casual impertinence.»

Porciones: 6

Ingredientes

2 900-g rib steaks, bone still in

kosher salt and black pepper, freshly ground

5 ml olive oil

Direcciones

Before cooking: This is a big, fat piece of meat. It’s been in the refrigerator a long time and is hence chilled to the bone. Particularly if you plan on cooking this rare or medium rare (and you’d better be), you want to get that chill out. Pull those big, beautiful beasts out of the fridge a good half hour before cooking time and let them come up to room temperature. It makes a real difference. Make sure you have the following equipment readily available: An outdoor grill or grill pan, a brush, tongs, a roasting pan, a cutting board, a VERY sharp, badass-looking knife, a serving platter, and a novelty apron or vintage Ted Nugent t-shirt.

1. Heat the grill or grill pan to high heat. Heat the oven to 400° F (this cut is just too damn fat to cook all the way on the grill).

2. Sear both steaks on the grill or in a grill pan. Turn them 180 degrees on each side to get that cool checkerboard pattern we all like, and continue grilling on both sides until they have a nice brown crust.

3. Now toss those bad boys into the roasting pan and finish them in the oven. It should be about 8 to 10 minutes for medium rare, depending on the thickness of the steaks.

4. When the steaks are cooked to their desired doneness, allow them to rest for a good 10 minutes. This dish doesn’t have to be served sizzling hot—in fact it shouldn’t be—it’s much more important that all those lovely juices distribute internally. Do not poke. Do not slice. Do not molest until rested.

5. Transfer the steaks to a cutting board, approach the table, and wielding your razor-sharp slicing knife with terrifying aplomb, slice and serve in great bleeding, fat-rippled hunks. Serve accompanied by Béarnaise sauce, French fries, and a staggeringly expensive bottle of Burgundy in cheap glasses to show your diners who’s their daddy.

De Chef’s Night Out: Anthony Bourdain