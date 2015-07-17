Birdman Is Suing Jay Z for $50 Million for Streaming Lil Wayne’s ‘Free Weezy Album’ on Tidal



Photo by Ryan Muir

After news broke this morning with an indictment suggesting that Young Thug and Birdman tried to kill Lil Wayne, there’s more drama emerging from the Cash Money camp. TMZ has acquired court documents that show Birdman is now suing Jay Z and Tidal for $50 million for streaming Lil Wayne’s latest project, Free Weezy Album. Birdman claims Cash Money owns all of the exclusive rights to Lil Wayne’s music, and the deal with Tidal was done illegally. Cash Money’s lawsuit claims the act of streaming FWA is “a desperate and illegal attempt to save their struggling streaming service.” Tidal disagrees, claiming Wayne gave them specific permission to stream his album in return for part ownership in the company.

This news is just another chapter in the ongoing legal battle between Lil Wayne and Birdman.

What a fuckin’ day. At least Dirty Sprite 2 is out tomorrow.