Bob Dylan – “It Must Be Santa”

When Dylan went spiritual in the late seventies, some feared the lord had snatched his phlegmy tones from the pop thorax forever. In 2009, though, our cynicism felt a long way off, because that’s when he released a video so brilliantly crap it was unmistakably the work of an advanced piss-taker.



As overdressed revelers pretend to be at a German barn dance, the video has Dylan act (and dress) like a school play’s idea of a tipsy granddad. Then, two-thirds in, a man in a suit mysteriously barrels downstairs pursued by two flat-cap thugs, whose dreams of a speaking part in a Guy Ritchie film are fading rapidly. The man squats on a bookshelf before throwing glasses around, swinging pointlessly from a chandelier and diving out the window, evidently far too busy to explain his part in the plot.

It’s hard to tell what exactly Dylan is parodying here – the awkward moment when the camera leers at the lone black guy sort of hints at Crimbo’s lack of religious diversity, maybe? But hey, nothing says Christmas like a​ deeply​ indulgent cash-splash ​founded on a​ slightly baffling narrative.