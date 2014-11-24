Body Talk By Claire Milbrath November 24, 2014, 5:31am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Kayleigh Peddie underwear Photographer: Claire Milbrath Stylist: Sara Graorac Assistant: Catherine Patrick-Boon Grooming: Steffi Nicole Nails: Amy Johnson Videos by VICE Kayleigh Peddie underwear Vintage candy lingerie set Calvin Klein underwear and waistband, vintage robe Urban Outfitters bra, C Boutique skirt Stopshop Boutique skirt, Calvin Klein underwear Rachel Rector garter belt and underwear Vintage Necklace Body Glove briefs, Calvin Klein waistband Vintage Necklace Body Glove briefs, Calvin Klein waistband American Apparel sweater, Kayleigh Peddie roll on garter and underwear, vintage stockings and tap shoes Vintage top Vintage briefs Vintage briefs, American Apparel socks Tagged:Art, Canada, claire milbrath, claire milbrath fashion, claire milbrath VICE, Fashion, fashion photography, NSFW, photo shoots, Photography, Vice Blog, VICE GLOBAL Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Inside Out 06.24.14 By Nick Veasey Bukowski’s Women 06.18.14 By Sean Sullivan There Are Men from All Over South Asia Wrestling in the Dubai Desert 04.04.14 By Gaar Adams Fire Walk with Me 03.09.14 By Jonathan Leder