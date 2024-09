In a new episode of Rule Britannia, VICE joins the UK’s Army Cadet Force and asks what the youth club can give British kids who may not have a lot else.

The Army Cadet Force has over 46,000 cadets from the ages of 12 to 18, training in 1700 detachments all over the country. The super low-cost club evenings and training camps equip teenagers with discipline and skills in anything from orienteering and military knowledge to weaponry, first aid and sports.