New Dinosaur Game Is the Jurassic Park Adaptation People Always Wanted

Sony finally revealed a closer look at an upcoming survival horror experience that pits players against dinosaurs.

The Lost Wild State of Play Trailer Reveals Intense Survival Horror Gameplay

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After years of development The Lost Wild is back to share a closer look at the upcoming survival horror game ahead of its 2027 release for the PS5.

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According to the developers, The Lost Wild is survival horror built around observation, instinct, and restraint. It sounds like the dinosaurs are going to be very deadly and players will have to get resourceful to survive each encounter.

The player is not equipped to kill these creatures, although they can find tools to defend themselves. The experience avoids gamified or arcade-like systems that would undermine that tone. Players are encouraged to study the behavior of how a dinosaur moves, how it reacts to sound, how it occupies space.

“True fear is primal. Embark on an evasion-based survival horror experience against nature’s ultimate hunters — dinosaurs. Explore overgrown research facilities nestled in a lush wilderness. Be resourceful as you evade, distract, survive, and unravel the mystery at the heart of the island.”

The game builds on similar tension to what Alien: Isolation players might remember.

“By treating dinosaurs as systemic, unpredictable entities rather than scripted events, we create a more dynamic and personal form of horror. The difference here is not just that you can’t fight back, it’s that you feel like you shouldn’t. Maintaining a respect for the dinosaurs as living creatures, while trying to survive in a world with them.”

The game doesn’t arrive until 2027, so players will likely get a closer look at the gameplay sometime later this year or after the holidays.

Be sure to check back soon for more details on The Lost Wild and other Sony State of Play updates.

The Lost Wild releases on 2027 for the PS5.