God of War: Laufey Announced – First 20+ Minutes Revealed In Extended Gameplay Trailer

Sony saved a massive one more thing for the June State of Play with the reveal of the next installment in the God of War franchise.

God of War Laufey Game Reveals Gameplay and New protagonist

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As many leaks and rumors predicted, the next adventure in the God of War franchise looks like it will focus on Faye. Additionally, the character model and voice in the footage appears to confirm that Deborah Ann Woll is returning to the role for God of War Laufey.

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“Death was supposed to be the end, but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her funeral, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus are now at risk.

To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods — the Everywhen — where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.”

Surprisingly, the reveal goes far beyond a simple teaser or cinematic trailer and features nearly 20 minutes of gameplay from what appears to be the opening chapter of the upcoming game.

The footage includes Faye’s first moments in the afterlife of the gods and follows her as she finds her first armor, weapon, and tries to survive whatever deadly plane she is stuck in. Her abilities seem to include some powerful ranged magic attacks.

“Combining the movement and fluidity of the Greek era with the Norse era’s approach to world-building and close ties with characters — we’ve crafted an experience that has given our team incredible opportunities to take exciting creative swings, while staying true to the pillars of the God of War series.”

Some of the reveal’s more cinematic moments also appear to offer a first glimpse at the other characters that will be featured in the game’s story, including some vicious new villains. One of the more surprising moments comes when Faye seems to become friends with a talking sword (actually talking ribbons on the sword) that are stuck in a cube. The new allies help Faye remember her promise and harness her magic in the afterlife.

“As the previous owner of the Leviathan Axe, Faye is no stranger to legendary weapons. Upon her arrival in the Everywhen, she earns the trust of the sword’s guardian Rue enough to use the blade in their fight to escape imprisonment. Speed, control, and relentlessness define the tempo of Faye’s combat. Building and maintaining momentum from one attack to the next, across the ground or into the sky, she creates a relentless onslaught against her foes.”

It seems like the game’s combat system will feature an interesting mix of ranged magic and melee sword-based battling as Faye kicks, punches, jumps, and juggles enemies through the air.

Be sure to check back soon for more details on the next God of War game and other State of Play announcements.

God of War Laufey does not officially have a release window at this time.

Note: This is a developing story…