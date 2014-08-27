Dim Out – “Hurricane”

It’s a bit weird if you haven’t heard of Dim Out by now – Sweden’s funniest soul prince – who we recently hung out with in a hot room for an exclusive acoustic live session. The Swenglish “Förort” has been putting our speakers at the VICE Stockholm office on heat the entire summer. So we’re obviously insanely happy to have got our hands on the exclusive premiere of the second single from Norrköping-born Christopher Cook’s upcoming album, which is out soon on Goldenbest Records.

“Hurricane” is in English (no need to try google translating his lyrics anymore, phew), and has those perfect chilled-out vibes to it just in time for autumn’s arrival. If you haven’t already fallen in love with the guy, now will be the time.