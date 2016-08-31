The Young Drug Users Falling Victim to Fentanyl

This film has been edited from its original version due to privacy concerns surrounding one of its subjects.



This feature film follows the lives of people in Alberta, Canada, affected by the powerful opioid drug fentanyl. The underlying source of the fentanyl crisis in the country goes back to 2012, when the notorious prescription painkiller OxyContin was pulled from pharmacy shelves in lieu of a “safer” alternative called OxyNeo. In response to the change, counterfeit fentanyl disguised as fake OxyContin pills started popping up, proliferated, and ended up sparking a full-on crisis in the country—with Canada’s west becoming a major epicenter.