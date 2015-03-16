Today, there are more people in the world who play the online multiplayer battle game League of Legends than there are people who live in France. We wanted to see how humanity got to this point, so VICE host Matt Shea flew to South Korea, a country where competitive gaming – also known as eSports – can either make you rich and famous or land you in rehab.

In the final part of eSports, we join 40,000 screaming fans at the League of Legends world final – the highest-attended eSports match in history. As we watch the future stars of the competitive gaming world ascend to glory, we’re left wondering how physical sports will ever catch up.

Videos by VICE

@rdrhysjames / @matt_a_shea / @avantgrant

More from VICE on eSports:

eMatch-Fixing – Why Poverty and Chaos is Driving Pro-Gamers to Risk Everything

Video Games Rule the World, So Just Embrace eSports Already

The Sporting Stars of the Future are ‘Halo’ Players