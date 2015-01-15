FKA Twigs Proves That Yes, Pop Music and Rope Bondage Can Go Together

FKA Twigs, aka the only British popstar who understands the actual sexiness of sex, has released a new video for “Pendulum” in which she suspends herself from an invisible ceiling wrapped in her own hair, therein answering the question that nobody dared to ask with a defiant “Yes, you can make a rope bondage music video despite the obvious constraints of movement.”

Continuing her reign of addressing sexuality in a direct and dominant way, the self-directed video (above) is another in a series of sensually-charged narratives where Twigs positions herself – in this case, quite literally – as the central subject. By taking a closer look at the relationships between sex and the human psyche rather than just OHMIGOD BOOBS, Twigs continues to redefine eroticism in a way that’s always more deft than #NSFW.

Then, after much carefully choreographed resistance, Twigs busts free of the confines of her braids, rebirthed as Aliyah auditioning to be the sixth Spice Girl like yo, come at me:

The whole thing is objectively fan-fucking-tastic, but especially because it’s executed in a way that makes every other pop video feel like an episode of Bottom.

