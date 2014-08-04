G-Frsh’s gives us a taste of his new EP, with some help from Michael Caine

G-Frsh’s new EP looks at the parallels between his own life and the classic film Alfie, from back in 1966 when people said “Blimey!” all the time and made sure their cufflinks matched their brogue buckles. The south London rapper updates the classic Britflick with a distinctly 21st century romantic knack; “I remember screenshotting pics from her Insta”. (It would have been kind of amazing if he’d got Caine to say that.)

The EP is a quick-witted romp through dynamic arrangements and dextrous lyrics. G’s put together a 5-minute EP teaser with snippets from the film along with exclusive previews of each track.

You Need To Hear This: Where does the obsession with Alfie come from?

G-Frsh :It came from when people started calling me Alfie; I’d never seen the films, and then watching it I sort of saw similarities. So it stems from me seeing a version of myself and my love life in the character of Alfie.

Michael Caine or Jude Law?

Well, Michael Caine, because it’s Michael Caine, but in terms of me relating to the character, I think I can relate more to Jude Law’s version of Alfie in the 2004.

Would you consider yourself much of an Alfie-type yourself?

A little bit yeah, because of my relationships with women I suppose. As I’ve said, it’s more of the Jude Law Alfie, because he has more of a conscience about his relationships with women.

What can we expect from the EP?

Pretty much what it says on the tin. It’s about me, my relationships with women and other aspects of my life like my family. Alfie is basically someone who’s enjoying themselves and their life and me looking at my relationships with women and my own life as a whole, I can relate to that. It’s different from my other projects in the way; it’s quite musically diverse.

What other artists are on there?

Tinie Tempah is definitely the biggest name on there. There are a lot of other features on it but I collaborated with Sunny Reeves for most of the production.

Finally, what are your top three chain restaurants.

Number 1 would have be Cafe Rouge, then Gorment Burger Kitchen and Strada.

