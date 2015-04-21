Lil Wayne Just Released the Video for “HollyWeezy,” and It’s Sponsored by a Weed Website

Man, Lil Wayne is sweet. So is weed. Which is why Lil Wayne released a video on 4/20 sponsored by weed dispensary location service WeedMaps.com, presumably. That fact cracks me up! Great branding!

The song, “HollyWeezy,” which is about how Wayne is too Hollygrove to ever go Hollywood, isn’t really about weed, but, hey, maybe you like smoking weed and also want to watch a new Lil Wayne video for a pretty damn good Lil Wayne song from Sorry 4 the Weight 2. There are a lot of great lines in here, including one where Wayne says that “I got cocaine that’s so good / need a name call it milk / because milk does the body good.” I just found out today that milk is apparently not great for you—did you know there’s as much calcium in two tablespoons of basil as a glass of milk?—but that’s still a good punchline. Anyway, here’s the video for “HollyWeezy”:

