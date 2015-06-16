Photos of a Gorgeous Pregnant Fashion Model

Photography by Caroline Mackintosh
Styling: Fani Segerman
Model : Phoebe Jane Klopper
A lot of old-timers claim that pregnant women “glow,” but we’re not sure what’s the explanation behind this saying. Maybe it’s a result of the sort of mystery and wonder that comes with the idea that a little person is growing inside of another person? Or maybe it’s all the changes—from the wild hormones to acquiring a beautiful round baby bump? Whatever’s the reason for the glow, we know it really happens thanks to these pictures by photographer Caroline Mackintosh featuring a radiating Phoebe Jane Klopper just before her bundle of joy popped out.