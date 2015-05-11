Premiere: Magic Potion – “Booored”

For some cosmic reason, if you search the “Philly” hashtag on Bandcamp you’ll find gem upon gem of lo-fi songwriters creating tiny pop masterpieces from the comfort of their own homes. I was starting to wonder if this brand of touching introspection was the exclusive perogative of suburban America, but then came Magic Potion: a Swedish four piece who kind of sound like a bedroom pop Velvet Underground specifically tailored to listless millennials.

We’re streaming their new track “Booored”, taken from their debut EP Melt – because when it comes to shaking off the shit that bogs you down, brevity is key. With a timeless melody and weighty sentiments carried by floaty arrangements, “Booored” is everything I’ve been waiting to come out of somewhere closer to home.

Melt is out on June 1 via PNKSLM and Beech Coma, available to pre-order here.