Premiere: Spring King – “City”

Most music videos these days feature bands galivanting around with a hand-held camera, playing against a background, or plastering the song’s words across the screen in the name of a #lyric video. It’s not often you actually see a visual with a well-thought out idea, which is why the new video for “City” from British rockers Spring King is worth taking a time out for.

The video features a bunch of woman in balaclavas against a psychedelic backdrop of newspaper, zine, and poster-cuttings. That doesn’t sound like too much, granted, but the director Chloe Little has a strong concept in mind. Speaking on the video, she says: “It was primarily inspired by the Alan Sillitoe short story ‘The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner’, but through a few nods to Patty Hearst and Gloria Steinhem it soon became known by its working title “The Loneliness of the Feminist Bank”.

“I wanted to capture the confusion of belief and action through this sort of weird choreographed psychedelia, where our character desperately wants to follow through with what she thinks she believes in, but is in some constant internal battle between how she looks, how she feels and what she really wants.”

Turn up and take a listen above.

Spring King release the ‘They’re Coming After You’ EP on 20th April on Handsome Dad Records.