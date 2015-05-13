Favela’s New Single “Future Visions” Sounds a Bit Like Being Day Drunk on Gin

Everything’s coming up Milhouse for Leeds-based producer Favela. Last year, he uploaded his track “Gong” to SoundCloud and sent it over to the crew at Majestic Casual, who then released it on their YouTube channel. 2,000,000 plays later – and with his University dissertation just handed in – Favela is now set to release his debut EP on Transgressive Records imprint paradYse. We’re premiering the eponymous single “Future Visions” and, with Hawaiian shirt weather approaching and the nights drawing out further and further, it couldn’t have come at a better time

Favela’s is a world full of intimacy, yet always pulsing with the feeling of something unknown. Combining the patient structures of singer-songwriters like Bon Iver with the more immediate production sensibilities of Jamie xx or Mount Kimbie, “Future Visions” is the perfect accompaniment to those clammy summer days spent getting day-drunk on gin in a can – and then later as company, on those sunburned summer evenings when all your mates are passed out and you have to see in the rest of night alone, applying E45 and being wistful on Twitter.

Pre-order the Future Visions 12″ via the paradYse store.