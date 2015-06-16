Megg Thinks About the Looming Future By Simon Hanselmann June 16, 2015, 1:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Follow Simon Hanselmann on Twitter and look at his blog. Also buy his books from Fantagraphics and Space Face. Tagged:cheer up, cheer up megg, Comics!, death, depressed, Fantagraphics, FRIENDS, looming future, megahex, Megg, megg mogg & owl, megg mogg and owl, Simon Hanselmann, truth zone, vice comis Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE The Awkward Links Between a Trump Aide and Hungarian Nazis 04.06.17 By Allie Conti Confessions of a Teenage Christian Metalcore Superfan 04.05.17 By James Wilt Memory Editing Technology Will Give Us Perfect Recall and Let Us Alter Memories at Will 04.04.17 By Rachel Riederer RuPaul Believes ‘Drag Race’ can Change the World 04.04.17 By Jonathan Parks-Ramage