When Islamic State militants attacked the Syrian border town of Kobane, 180,000 civilians fled in fear to neighbouring Turkey. Weeks later, the Turkish state tightened the control of its borders, limiting entry and exit. Thousands are now left in risky positions between the conflict in Kobane and the closed border.

VICE News met with a smuggler who risks his life while he was on a night operation to get families away from Kobane and into Turkey, while trying to avoid Turkish authorities.