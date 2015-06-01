Yung Lean Salutes a Fallen Friend with “Roses”



Photo courtesy of Max Ronnersjö

Swedish Sad Boy Yung Lean just released “Roses” in tribute to visionary Hippos in Tanks label co-founder (and Sad Boys mentor and manager) Barron Machat, who passed away suddenly in April in a car crash. The cloudy cut finds Lean meditating on mortality, telling friends “If I’m gone tomorrow let them know it’s OK” over gloomy production from frequent collaborator White Armor. The video’s just a quick shot of Lean on a beach playing at the water’s edge, short, repetitive and low res like a gif. Its descripton calls Machat “our own Stanley Kubrick.”