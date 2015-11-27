Because it is 4/20 on Sunday, we compiled a list of 420 songs about weed and then made a Spotify Playlist of most of them. It is at the bottom of this extremely long list. You’re welcome, potheads.

1. Afroman – “Because I Got High”

2. Sleep – “Dopesmoker”

3. Redman – “How to Roll a Blunt”

4. Black Sabbath – “Sweet Leaf”

5. Devin the Dude – “Doobie Ashtray”

6. Bongzilla – “Amerijuanacan”

7. Om – “On the Mountain of Dawn”

8. Down – “Hail the Leaf”

9. Young Thug – “Stoner”

10. Three 6 Mafia – “Stay High”

11. Dave Matthews Band – “#41”

12. Method Man – “Tical”

13. Outkast – “Crumblin Erb”

14. Mighty Diamonds – “Pass the Kouchie”

15. Lil Wyte – “My Smokin’ Song”

16. The Luniz – “I Got 5 On It”

17. D’Angelo – “Brown Sugar”

18. Cam’ron – “Purple Haze”

19. Musical Youth – “Pass the Dutchie”

20. Udachi + Jubilee – “Smoke Rings”

21. Zomby – “Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix)”

22. Only Woman DJ With Degree – “Sister Nancy”

23. Kromestar – “Kalawanji”

24. Richie Spice x Ratatat – “Marijuana”

25. Freddie Gibbs – “Kush Cloud”

26. Trick Daddy feat. Cee-Lo and Big Boi – “Dro In Da Wind”

27. Rick James – “Mary Jane”

28. Fraternity of Man – “Don’t Bogart That Joint”

29. Purple Ribbon All-Stars – “Kryptonite (I’m On It)”

30. Ludacris – “Blueberry Yum Yum”

31. Method Man and Redman – “How High”

32. Danny Brown – “Kush Coma”

33. Lloyd Banks – “Start It Up”

34. Real Estate – “Green Aisles”

35. Animal Collective – “For Reverend Green”

36. Earl Sweatshirt – “Sunday”

37. Kid Cudi – “Pursuit of Happiness”

38. Cam’Ron – “Get Down”

39. NOFX – “Herojuana”

40. Hickey – “Hickey Is About Long Hair and Getting High”

41. Sublime – “Garden Grove”

42. Sublime – “What I Got”

43. Sublime – “Wrong Way”

44. Sublime – “Same in the End”

45. Sublime – “April 29, 1992”

46. Sublime – “Santeria”

47. Sublime – “Seed”

48. Sublime – “Jailhouse”

49. Sublime – “Pawn Shop”

50. Sublime – “Paddle Out”

51. Sublime – “The Ballad of Johnny Butt”

52. Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan – “Quinn the Eskimo”

53. Sublime – “Burritos”

54. Sublime – “Under My Voodoo”

55. Sublime – “Get Ready”

56. Sublime – “Caress Me Down”

57. Sublime – “What I Got (Reprise)”

58. Sublime – “Doin’ Time”

59. Madvillain – “America’s Most Blunted”

60. French Montana – “Trap House”

61. Bob Dylan – “New Morning”

62. 50 Cent – “High All the Time”

63. Bob Dylan – “Rainy Day Women 12 & 35”

64. Justin Timberlake – “Mirrors”

65. Justin Bieber – “As-Of-Now-Unreleased-But-Probably-Totally-Existent-Song-About-Weed”

66. Willie Nelson – “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die”

67. Florida Georgia Line – “This Is How We Roll”

68. Nelly – “Ride Wit Me”

69. Yonder Mountain String Band – “Granny Won’t You Smoke Some”

70. Smoke DZA – All

71. Insane Clown Posse – “Weed War”

72. Kottonmouth Kings – “Bong Toke”

73. Cypress Hill – “Hits from the Bong”

74. Brewer & Shipley – “One Toke Over the Line”

75. Steve Miller Band – “The Joker”

76. Peter Tosh – “Legalize It”

77. Missy Elliott – “Pass the Dutch”

78. Schoolboy Q feat. A$AP Rocky – “Hands on the Wheel”

79. Lil Wayne – “I Feel Like Dying”

80. Lil Wayne – “Wasted”

81. Rich Homie Quan – “Some Type of Way”

82. Snoop Lion featuring Miley Cyrus – “Ashtrays and Heartbreaks”

83. Miley Cyrus – “We Can’t Stop”

84. Toby Keith – “Weed With Willie”

85. Michael Franti – “Ganja Babe”

86. Danny Brown – “Blunt After Blunt”

87. Beastie Boys – “Hold It Now, Hit It”

88. The Eagles – “Hotel California”

89. Future – “Turn on the Lights”

90. Snoop Dogg feat. Willie Nelson – “My Medicine”

91. Agallah – “Let’s Get High”

92. Tha Alkoholiks – “Mary Jane”

93. The Gears – “I Smoke Dope”

94. Chief Keef – “Blew My High”

95. A$AP Rocky feat. Schoolboy Q – “PMW (Pussy, Money, Weed)”

96. Amy Winehouse – “Addicted”

97. Dave Matthews Band – “Jimi Thing”

98. Taking Back Sunday – “You’re So Last Summer”

99. Drake – “Trophies”

100. Chance the Rapper – “Pusha Man”

101. Chief Keef – “Citgo”

102. Bone Thugz-N-Harmony “Weed Song”

103. Young Jeezy – “All We Do”

104. Snoop Dogg – “Gin & Juice”

105. YG feat. Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock – “I Just Wanna Party”

106. Animal Collective – “Summertime Clothes”

107. Woods – “Moving to the Left”

108. Schoolboy Q – “Gangsta”

109. Styles P – “I Get High”

110. Jimi Hendrix – “Purple Haze”

111. Ashley Monroe – “Weed Instead of Roses”

112. Old Crow Medicine Show – “Wagon Wheel”

113. Ray Charles – “Let’s Go Get Stoned”

114. Eeek-A-Mouse – “Ganja Smuggling”

115. Curtis Mayfield – “Pusherman”

116. Band of Horses – “Weed Party”

117. Dr. Dre – “The Roach”

118. Cypress Hill – “Roll it Up Light It Up Smoke It Up”

119. Weezer – “Hash Pipe”

120. Fats Waller – “If You’re a Viper”

121. Benny Goodman & Orchestra – “Texas Tea Party 1934”

122. Buster Bailey’s Rhythm Busters – “Light Up”

123. The Beatles – “Got To Get You Into My Life”

124. Bush – “Come Down”

125. Pantera – “Goddamn Electric”

126. Cypress Hill – “Dr. Greenthumb”

127. ESG – “Smoke On”

128. R. Kelly – “Sex Weed”

129. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, and Nate Dogg – “The Next Episode”

130. Keys N Krates – “All the Time”

131. Jay Z – “Feelin’ It”

132. Dave Matthews Band – “Crush”

133. Chris Brown feat. Problem – “Let the Blunt Go”

134. SBE feat. Jeremih – “Off that Oil”

135. Rick Ross – “Hustlin’”

136. Kottonmouth Kings – “4-2-0”

137. Hall N Oates – “You Make My Dreams Come True”

138. The Doors – “Light My Fire”

139. Chief Keef – “Fuck Rehab”

140. Eminem – “Drug Ballad”

141. Future – “Rehab (Amy Winehouse)”

142. Amy Winehouse – “Rehab”

143. Hinder – “Get Stoned”

144. Mumford & Sons – “Little Lion Man”

145. Taylor Swift – “Red”

146. Peter Gabriel – “Sledgehammer”

147. Hall N Oates – “She’s Gone”

148. James Blunt – “High”

149. The Weeknd – “High for This”

150. Nirvana – “Moist Vagina”

151. Taking Back Sunday – “MakeDamnSure”

152. Pharrell – “Happy”

153. Schoolboy Q – “Man of the Year”

154. Coughee Brothaz – “We Gettin’ High”

155. David Peel – “I Like Marijuana”

156. DJ Slim – “Utilize Your High”

157. Johnny Cash – “Out Among the Stars”

158. Radiohead – “Everything in Its Right Place”

159. Radiohead – “Kid A”

160. Radiohead – “The National Anthem”

161. Radiohead – “How to Disappear Completely”

162. Radiohead – “Treefingers”

163. Radiohead – “Optimistic”

164. Radiohead – “In Limbo”

165. Radiohead – “Idioteque”

166. Radiohead – “Morning Bell”

167. Radiohead – “Motion Picture Soundtrack”

168. Chief Keef – “Hate Bein’ Sober”

169. Radiohead – “Airbag”

170. Radiohead – “Paranoid Android”

171. Radiohead – “Subterranean Homesick Alien”

172. Radiohead – “Exit Music (For A Film)”

173. Radiohead – “Let Down”

174. Radiohead – “Karma Police”

175. Radiohead – “Fitter Happier”

176. Radiohead – “Electioneering”

177. Radiohead – “Climbing Up The Walls”

178. Radiohead – “No Surprises”

179. Radiohead – “Lucky”

180. Radiohead – “The Tourist”

181. Dudley Perkins – “Dear God”

182. Curren$y – “Highed Up”

183. Mystikal – “I Smell Smoke”

184. Kanye West feat. Talib Kweli and Common – “Get ‘Em High”

185. Juicy J – “Stoner’s Night”

186. Lil Wyte – “Stoner Gang”

187. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – “Last Dance with Mary Jane”

188. Michael Franti & Spearhead – “Light Up Ya Lighter”

189. The-Dream feat. Pusha T, Ma$e, & Cocaine 80s – “Higher”

190. Freddie Gibbs & Madlib feat. Danny Brown – “I Get High”

191. Mary Gold – “Mother Mary”

192. Nina Simone – “The Pusher”

193. Kid Cudi – “Day N Night”

194. Young Thug – “Two Cups Stuffed”

195. Mumford & Sons – “Thistle & Weeds”

196. Problem feat. T.I. and Snoop Dogg – “Roll Up”

197. Skeme feat. Iggy Azalea – “High Level”

198. Slightly Stoopid – “Fat Spliffs”

199. A White Dude In a Dorm Room – “Purple Haze (Cover)”

200. Wu-Tang Clan – “As High as Wu-Tang Gets”

201. Trick Daddy feat. Mystikal – “Tryna Quit Smokin”

202. Baauer – “Rollup”

203. Three 6 Mafia – “Bin Laden Weed”

204. Dave Matthews Band – “Seek Up” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

205. Dave Matthews Band – “Proudest Monkey” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

206. Dave Matthews Band – “Satellite” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

207. Dave Matthews Band – “Two Step” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

208. Dave Matthews Band – “The Best of What’s Around” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

209. Dave Matthews Band – “Recently” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

210. Dave Matthews Band – “Lie in Our Graves” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

211. Dave Matthews Band – “Dancing Nancies” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

212. Dave Matthews Band – “Tripping Billies” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

213. Dave Matthews Band – “Drive In Drive Out” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

214. Dave Matthews Band – “Lover Lay Down” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

215. Dave Matthews Band – “Rhyme and Reason” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

216. Dave Matthews Band – “#36” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

217. Dave Matthews Band – “Ants Marching” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

218. Dave Matthews Band – “Typical Situation” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

219. Dave Matthews Band – “All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan Cover)” (Live at Red Rocks 1995)

220. G. Love & Special Sauce – “Who’s Got the Weed?”

221. Guinea Pepper – “Lick Di Chalice”

222. Collie Buddz – “Come Around”

223. Cab Calloway – “Reefer Man”

224. Chuck Fenda – “All About the Weed”

225. Ghostface Killah feat. Jadakiss – “Run”

226. Snoop Dogg – “Smokin’ Weed”

227. Ben Harper – “Burn One Down”

228. The Lonely Island – “Ras Trent”

229. Steppenwolf – “Don’t Step on the Grass, Sam”

230. The Individuals – “Blaze It Up”

231. Oasis – “Champagne Supernova”

232. Tony Yayo – “I’m So High”

233. La Minerva – “Caballo Marihuano”

234. Enya – “Aldebaran”

235. Louis Armstrong – “Muggles”

236. Lil Jon feat. Project Pat – “Weed N Da Chopper”

237. Rappin Ron and Ant Diddly Dog – “Smoke Season”

238. Soulja Boy – “Zooted”

239. Afroman – “Colt 45”

240. DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn – “We Trippy Mane”

241. Peter, Paul, and Mary – “Puff the Magic Dragon”

242. Gang Starr – “Take Two and Pass”

243. Hank Williams III – “Whiskey, Weed, & Women”

244. Neil Young – “Roll Another One (For the Road)”

245. My Bloody Valentine – “Sometimes”

246. Paul Wall – “Smoke Weed Everyday”

247. Kottonmouth Kings – “Tangerine Sky”

248. 311 – “Amber”

249. Bob Marley – “Kaya”

250. Main Attrakionz – “Vegetables”

251. Animal Collective – “Fireworks”

252. Jimmy the Pot Advocate – “A Cool Thing (Is a Thing that Weed Is)”

253. The Click – “Get High”

254. James Taylor – “Bong Tokes 4 Dayz”

255. Fela Kuti – “Expensive Shit”

256. Jimi Hendrix – “The Star Spangled Banner”

257. King Louie – “Pack So Loud”

258. Brujeria – “Marijuana”

259. Bongripper – “Hate Ashbury”

260. Kyuss – “Thong Song”

261. Pig Destroyer – “Fuck You Up and Get High”

262. Panda Bear – “Marijuana Makes My Day”

263. Yelawolf – “Marijuana”

264. Cannabis Corpse – “Staring Through My Eyes that Are Red”

265. Asphyx – “The Krusher”

266. Acid Witch – “Metal Movie Marijuana Massacre”

267. Electric Wizard – “Dopethrone”

268. Cypress Hill – “Stoned Is the Way of the Walk”

269. Down – “Hail to the Leaf”

270. Lil Wayne – “Hawaii 5.0”

271. John Lennon – “Imagine”

272. Cannabis Corpse – “Force Fed Shitty Grass”

273. Project Pat & Juicy J – “Pills Weed and Pussy”

274. Weedeater – “Good Luck and God Speed”

275. Broken Bells – “Vaporize”

276. Tune-Yards – “Whatever the Fuck, I Don’t Actually Listen to Tune-Yards”

277. Sun City Girls – “Uncle Jim”

278. Phish – “Runaway Jim” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

279. Phish – “Funky Bitch” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

280. Phish: “Tube” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

281. Phish: “I Didn’t Know” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

282. Phish – “Punch You in the Eye” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

283. Phish – “Bouncing Around the Room” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

284. Phish – “Poor Heart” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

285. Phish – “Roggae” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

286. Phish – “Split Open and Melt” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

287. Phish – “Catapult” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

288. Phish – “Back on the Train” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

289. Phish – “Horn” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

290. Phish – “Guyute” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

291. Phish – “After Midnight” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

292. Phish – “Meatsick” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

293. Phish – “Auld Lang Syne” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

294. Phish – “Down with Disease” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

295. Phish – “Llama” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

296. Phish – “Bathtub Gin” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

297. Phish – “Heavy Things” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

298. Phish – “Twist” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

299. Phish – “Prince Caspian” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

300. Phish – “Rock and Roll” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

301. Phish – “You Enjoy Myself” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

302. Phish – “Crosseyed and Painless” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

303. Phish – “The Inlaw Josie Wales” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

304. Phish – “Sand” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

305. Phish – “Quadrophonic Toppling” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

306. Phish – “Slave to the Traffic Light” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

307. Phish – “Albuquerque” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

308. Phish – “Reba” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

309. Phish – “Axilla” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

310. Young Buck – “Puff Puff Pass” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

311. Phish – “Uncle Pen” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

312. Phish – “David Bowie” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

313. Phish – “My Soul” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

314. Phish – “Drowned” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

315. Phish – “After Midnight (Reprise)” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

316. Phish – “The Horse” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

317. Phish – “Silent Morning” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

318. Phish – “Bittersweet Motel” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

319. Phish – “Piper” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

320. Phish – “Free” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

321. Phish – “Lawn Boy” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

322. Phish – “Hold Your Head Up” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

323. Phish – “Love You” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

324. Phish – “Hold Your Head Up (Reprise)” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

325. Phish – “Roses Are Free” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

326. Phish – “Bug” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

327. Phish – “Also Sprach Zarathustra” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

328. Phish – “Wading into the Velvet Sea” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

329. Phish – “Meatstick” (Live at Madison Square Garden 1999)

330. Myster DL – “Marijuana”

331. Tom Petty – “You Don’t Know How It Feels”

332. Sean Paul – “We Be Burnin’”

333. Lol

334. Are You Seriously Still Reading This

335. Fuck It, We’ll Keep Going

336. Kid Cudi – “Marijuana”

337. OK, We’re Really Scraping the Bottom of the Barrell Here

338. Give Us a Fucking Break, Man

339. It’s Hard to Think of 420 of Anything

340. Let Alone 420 Songs About Weed

341. What’s Funny Is That Most Songs Are Actually Kind Of About Weed

342. Fine, Here’s Some More

343. Chief Keef – “Emojis”

344. Capleton – “Red Red Red”

345. Donovan – “Mellow Yellow”

346. Wayne Marshall and Vybz Kartel – “Puff It”

347. Bounty Killer – “High Grade Forever”

348. The Byrds – “Eight Miles High”

349. The Beatles – “I Am the Walrus”

350. Fredo Santana – “Smokin’ Dope”

351. Kevin Drew – “Good Sex”

352. Young Thug – “Fuck Wit It”

353. Mr. Lexx – “Weed”

354. Nate Dogg – “Bag O Weed”

355. Elephant Man – “Gimme the Weed”

356. Sizzla – “Smoke Marijuana”

357. Black Uhuru – “Sensimilla”

358. Joe Cocker – “With a Little Help from My Friends”

359. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg and Akon – “Kush”

360. Third Eye Blind – “Semi Charmed Life”

361. Wiz Khalifa – “Still Blazin”

362. John Mayer – “Who Says”

363. Sean Paul – “Gimme the Light”

364. Wizard of Oz Matched Up with Dark Side of the Moon

365. Pink Floyd – “Hey You”

366. Skeptical Youth – “Motivation”

367. Isley Brothers – “Aquarius”

368. Ziggy Marley – “One Good Spliff”

369. Harlen Lattimore and His Connies Inn Orchestra – “Reefer Man”

370. Benny Goodman and His Orchestra – “Texas Tea Party”

371. Trie Smith – “Jack I’m Mellow”

372. Barney Bigard Sextet – “Sweet Marijuana Brown”

373. Buster Bailey’s Rhythm Busters – “Light Up”

374. The Harlem Hamfats – “Weed Smokers Dream”

375. Shouts Out to This Comp Called Marijuana Jazz Classics, That’s Where I Found All Those Weed Jazz Songs

376. Sir Smokes-a-Lot – “Sampson Gets Me Lifted”

377. Ice Cube – “It Was a Good Day”

378. Ska Music

379. Nas – “Smokin’”

380. Beethoven – “Symphony No. 9”

381. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Category:Cannabis_music

382. Yukmouth – “Get Lifted”

383. Method Man – “4:20”

384. Lords of Acid – “Marijuana In Your Brain”

385. Tool – “The Pot”

386. Hank Williams III – “Marijuana”

387. GTA5 Soundtrack

388. Led Zeppelin – “Stairway to Heaven”

389. Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Zephyr Song”

390. Muddy Waters – “Champagne and Reefer”

391. Some Bad Brains Song IDK

392. Mack 10 – “Take a Hit”

393. Queens of the Stone Age – “Feel Good Hit of the Summer”

394. Tupac – “High til I Die”

395. Built to Spill – “Car”

396. Deer Tick – “Easy”

397. Owl City – “Fireflies”

398. Rick Ross feat. Ne-Yo – “Super High”

399. George Benson – “Smokin Cheeba Cheeba”

400. Devin the Dude – “Sticky Green”

401. Kacey Musgraves – “Blowin’ Smoke”

402. The Myst Soundtrack

403. Wake Flocka feat. Bo Deal, Mouse, and Kebo Gotti – “Smoke, Drank”

404. Bizzy Bone – “Fried Day”

405. Kevin Gates – “Paper Chasers”

406. E-40 – “The Weed Man”

407. Gangsta Pat – “I Wanna Smoke”

408. Guerillafinga – “Ganja Ganja”

409. Kottonmouth Kingz – “Rest of My Life”

410. M.I.A. – “Paper Planes”

411. Cheech & Chong – “Marijuana”

412. Snoop Dogg feat. Kid Cudi – “That Tree”

413. Three 6 Mafia – “Smoked Out and I’m So High”

414. Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly – “Cruise”

415. Skrillex – “Weed (WOWOWOWZZTRBOMMMMMF)”

416. EQ – “I Give Di Herbs”

417. Mac Dre – “I Need an Eighth”

418. Wayne Marshall – “Purple Skunk”

419. Taylor Swift – “22”

420. Creed – “Higher”



