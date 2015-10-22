Damn, Birgit Bidder’s Got Some Serious Soul!

Oh boy. This one’s going to be a biggie, guys.

Birgit Bidder is a Swedish newcomer who debuted on the music scene in 2014 as an opera singer. That alone should tell you she’s got some pretty serious pipes, but that’s not all. She’s also a producer and composer—as in, she composed and arranged pieces for a chamber orchestra without every studying theory or reading sheet music. Basically, she’s a superhuman—so it makes sense that her latest track, “You Don’t Wanna Know”, goes above and beyond most human capabilities.

Bidder wrote, arranged and produced this track herself and the results are awestriking. “You Don’t Wanna Know” oozes with the kind of exquisite soul and oomph that’s usually limited to iconic divas like Aretha or Etta. It’s a churning, smoldering piece that lets Bidder’s vocals take prominence against retro production and harmonies—and holy, the woman can sing. Bidder’s voice packs a soulful punch, alright, but what really makes it stand out is its maturity. She belts it out like a wise woman who knows what’s what and has seen it all for decades—which is pretty impressive for a singer in her 20s.

The video is an excellent compliment to the vibe of the track, too. Taking place on the opera stage, it’s an elegant and stylish piece with Bidder embodying a theatrical role, sashaying through rich curtains and masked actors. It’s quite beautiful yet understated, but that’s quite the blessing. After all, when you hear a song as moving as “You Don’t Wanna Know”, you don’t want to be distracted.