Kingdom Hearts Demos Pulled From Nintendo eShop – Is a Switch 2 Collection Coming?

Kingdom Hearts demos have quietly been pulled from the Nintendo eShop, and it has sparked speculation that Square Enix could soon announce a native Nintendo Switch 2 collection. After months of leaks and rumors, some fans think the change could finally be a sign the ports are real.

Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 Ports Might Be Coming Soon

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you are wondering: isn’t Kingdom Hearts already on Nintendo Switch? Yes, this is technically true. The thing is, the 2022 collection was only a cloud version that had to be streamed to your console. In January, leaks claimed new Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch 2 ports were releasing this year. After months went by without an announcement, many assumed the rumors were false. However, a new update might have just confirmed they were real after all.

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According to multiple reports, the demo for Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX and other cloud versions of the series have been quietly removed from the Nintendo eShop. This was first reported by KH Tomorrow on X. “The demo for all the Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch Cloud ports are MISSING. Could this be in preparation for Switch 2 ports being announced soon?”

Screenshot: X KH Tomorrow

We were able to verify this, although it appears the demos have only been removed from the US and Japan eShop platforms. This of course has sparked speculation that the rumored KH Nintendo Switch 2 collection could be announced soon.

Adding more fuel to the fire is that Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory still has a downloadable demo. This is specifically interesting because it’s the only KH Nintendo Switch game that is not a digital cloud version. Of course, we should take this with a grain of salt because nothing is actually confirmed.

Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 Collection Leaks Explained

Screenshot: Square Enix

Assuming this actually means something, I thought it would be interesting to revisit those Kingdom Hearts Nintendo Switch 2 collection leaks from earlier this year. According to multiple leakers, here is everything that is rumored about the KH Switch 2 games:

It’s a native version of Kingdom Hearts Integrum Masterpiece Collection

Includes Kingdom Hearts 1 through 3, plus titles such as Dream Drop Distance

Features native Nintendo Switch 2 ports instead of cloud streaming

Games would be fully downloadable directly to the console

Reportedly finished in development and waiting for Square Enix to announce it

If the leaked Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 collection is actually real, it could be announced at the rumored June Nintendo Direct. Of course, all of this is pure speculation. While the cloud version demos mysteriously being removed is certainly compelling, native Nintendo KH ports still have not been confirmed by Square Enix.

All this to say, we should keep our expectations in check here. Still, with how excited everyone is for Kingdom Hearts 4, I do get why many Nintendo Switch 2 players desperately want to replay the series. Plus, Square Enix has been on a roll lately releasing some of their biggest games on the handheld. My mind is still blown that Final Fantasy 7 Remake and FF7 Rebirth both run on the console as native downloads. So anything is possible!