3 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That You Should Put on Your Dating Profile

Being able to appreciate someone’s music taste is a pivotal part of knowing whether or not a relationship will work out. Think about it: you’re always around them. You have to stay in the car, in the house, or in public with them. That means you have to hear the songs they love or accept the playlist they’re bringing to the table. Dating them will inevitably prove difficult if there’s not even a little bit of synergy in tastes.

Nowadays, they have apps that broadcast your style and your intentions ahead of time. People flock to Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble searching for a worthwhile connection. However, when building your profile, it’s important to link to a song you love that properly represents you. But if you’re a chronic overthinker, it’s hard to know where to start.

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That’s where Noisey has you covered with three hip-hop and R&B songs that’ll show what you’re into while also potentially signaling what you’re on these apps for in the first place.

3 Rap and R&B Songs To Put on Your Dating App Profile To Get More Matches

‘Stuck’ by Drake

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The average person likes Drake. Of course, it doesn’t account for every person in the world. But more often than not, you’re going to find dating profiles with a random Drake song attached to them.

If you want to separate yourself from the pack, pick a deep cut from a new Drake album. “Stuck” is one of the most interesting songs from his ode to excess Maid Of Honor, a dance record that leans closer to the ages of Teddy Riley and New Jack Swing.

‘Back Seat (Wit No Sheets)’ by H-Town

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A lot of people on these dating apps insist they’re looking for true love. Or worse, they beat around the bush about wanting to hook up, but don’t want to come across as bad. But why lie to yourself? If you’re only there to meet people and potentially hook up after the first date, why deceive others?

H-Town’s “Back Seat (Wit No Sheets)” removes all of the mystery and slyly suggests that they’re down to get sexy if you are. If nothing else, the steamy and sensual 90s classic shows that you have more depth to your R&B playlist than others.

‘Paradise’ by LL Cool J and Amerie

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LL Cool J is the master of the hip-hop and R&B crossover. Songs like “Hey Lover” and “Paradise” see the suave New York rapper utilize his masculinity in order to flirt with and charm the women in his life. “Next phase is this/Black sand, Tahiti, ten days to reminisce/God’s my witness/I paid the price for paradise, so I’m livin’ this,” he smirks on “Paradise”. LL Cool J was posited as the perfect kind of guy ladies wanted to see in the dating pool.