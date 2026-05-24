Ray J Gets Knocked Out in Celebrity Boxing Match

Celebrity boxing has become one of the most fascinating spectacles in the world today. If you win, you get some kind of glory, but not compared to real boxers. If you lose, it’s extremely embarrassing, and you become the trending topic for the day. Ray J, however, is no stranger to ridiculous virality. Now, it’s because he got knocked out during a recent celebrity boxing event.

At Adin Ross’ BrandRisk 14 MMA and boxing event, the “Sexy Can I” singer fought Supah Hot Fire, who used to be known for his hilarious, absurdist rap battles on YouTube. During their fight, Fire was grinning as the singer tried to press the YouTuber in the ring. However, by the time they were at the ropes, Supah Hot Fire crossed with his left hand, hitting Ray J’s face and leaving him stunned.

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Initially, Brandy’s little brother was dazed and stood still before dramatically falling over, holding the ropes. Not long after, he got up and tried to shake it off. But the fight was already over.

This begged the question: Why is Ray J boxing if he only has months to live? In an Instagram Live back in January 2026, he feared that he wouldn’t even make it to 2027.

Ray J Loses Celebrity Boxing Match to YouTuber Supah Hot Fire

“I want to thank everybody for praying for me. I was in a hospital. My heart’s only beating like 25 percent, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, everything will be all right. My health is not okay, so I thank everybody for supporting and praying for me,” Ray J told his fans.

MMA fighter Sean Strickland found all the exhibitions to be horrible for the sport when he attended. “I’ve never been part of anything so shameful in my life. I hate myself. I feel like less of a man after being here. I’m sick to my f***ing stomach,” he said in a video online.

In any event, people found a ton of humor in watching Ray J get knocked out. In the replies, some fans pointed out how he immediately developed a knot on his head from the punch. One person was just caught by how ridiculous the whole fight was in general. “The fact that ‘Ray J got knocked out by Supah Hot Fire’ is a real sentence tells you exactly what era of the internet we live in,” they wrote.