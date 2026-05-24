Destiny 3 Petition Hits 100K Signatures as Fans Ask Sony to Save the Bungie Franchise

A Destiny 3 petition has recently gone viral online, as hundreds of thousands of players are asking Sony PlayStation to save the franchise. The Change.org campaign has already amassed 100K signatures in just two days and is continuing to grow.

Destiny 3 Petition Goes Viral After Destiny 2 Ends

Screenshot: Bungie

Earlier this week, Bungie shocked players by announcing the end of Destiny 2. The game’s closure was surprising, given there were two expansions still in development that had not yet been released. However, when multiple reports confirmed that Destiny 3 was also not in development, many players went into a panic. It essentially confirmed that this was not just the end of Destiny 2, but the Destiny franchise as well.

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Not taking the news lying down, many Destiny players rallied together and created a Change.org campaign to ask Sony to save the franchise. The Destiny 3 petition quickly went viral online, as fans poured in from around the world to sign it. Despite only being created on May 22, the petition has already amassed over 131,121 signatures in just two days. Which is a pretty impressive feat!

Screenshot: Change.org

In the description of the Destiny 3 petition, players are asking Sony to continue the franchise. “With the end of Destiny 2, it’s time to take the next step and keep this beloved series thriving. That step is the development of Destiny 3. Our passion and commitment to the Destiny franchise drives us to reach out to Sony and express our collective voice. We believe in the potential of D3 to inspire new generations of gamers and to keep the fire of the Guardian spirit alive.”

Why Destiny 3 Is Not Likely to Happen Soon

Screenshot: Bungie

Despite the Destiny 3 petition gaining steam online, it might not be enough to save the beloved live-service franchise. According to multiple insiders, Sony PlayStation is unlikely to continue the Destiny series for the following reasons:

Destiny 3 is not in active production and reportedly was never in development.

Bungie reportedly lacked the funding to make Destiny 3 after The Final Shape launched.

Sony PlayStation reportedly rejected a D3 pitch when Bungie proposed it in the past.

Bungie is reportedly planning major layoffs at the studio.

In a Bloomberg article, Jason Schreier confirmed that Destiny 3 was not in active production, and that Bungie did not have enough money to develop it after The Final Shape was released. Similarly, Forbes writer Paul Tassi has confirmed that D3 had been pitched in the past, but was not greenlit by PlayStation.

Screenshot: Bungie

The fact that a sequel had reportedly been pitched previously, and was rejected is certainly concerning. At least my interpretation of that is that Sony is not interested in investing the time, money, and resources that would be needed to make Destiny 3. A second report from Jason Schreier also seems to hint at that.

According to the veteran journalist, Bungie are planning “significant layoffs” at the studio. In order for Destiny 3 to be made, they would actually need to increase their staffing – not reduce it. Based on these reports, it does not sound like a D3 will be made anytime soon, if at all. Which is beyond heartbreaking.