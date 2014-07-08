Blonde Redhead’s “Dripping” Is Perfect for Swimming Through Summer



Photo credit: Marlene Marino

You’re walking down the path on your way to work. It’s July. The sun is shining, but it’s sticky because the humidity at this time of year is at swim-worthy levels. Usually you’d be frustrated because the sweat makes your hair stick to the side of your face and you feel self-conscious. But today, you don’t care. You don’t care because you’re listening to the “Dripping,” the newest track from Blonde Redhead, the second single from their ninth record Barragán (out September 2 via Kobalt), which Noisey is premiering below. You listen to the haunting and floating song from the legendary New York City trio—guitarist/vocalist Amedeo Pace, drummer Simone Pace, and guitarist/vocalist Kazu Makino—and smile, tasting the salt of your sweat on your lips. Summer is here. Blonde Redhead is back. Life is awesome.

Catch them on tour:

7/18/14 Catania, Italy @ Zanne Festival

7/20/14 Dour, Belgium @ Dour Festiva

7/27/14 Denver, CO @ Underground Music showcase

9/12/14 Milan, Italy @ Mito Festival

9/13/14 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

9/14/14 Aarhus, Denmark @ Voxhall

9/16/14 Cologne, Germany @ Gebaude 9

9/17/14 Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

9/19/14 Groningen, Holland @ Vera

9/20/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Tolhuistuin

9/21/14 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

9/22/14 Paris, France @ Trianon

9/23/14 Rouen, France @ 106

9/26/14 Istanbul, Turkey @ Hayal Kahvesi

9/27/14 Turkey – Istanbul – Hayal Kahvesi

9/29/14 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

10/2/14 Toulouse, France @ Bikini

10/3/14 Lyon, France @ Epicerie Moderne

10/4/14 Friboug, Switzerland @ Fri-Son

10/5/14 Luzern, Switzerland @ Club Le Schuur