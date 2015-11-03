Distort Both Body and Mind With Coco Moon’s Latest Video, “Bodies”

In October, Danish group Coco Moon released their second album, Marble Mouth, through Copenhagen-based label Concrete Lab. According to lead singer Nanna Odderskær, the album deals with a mental breakdown that prompted a radical change in her life. As she says, the album is ‘a picture of being paralyzed on one of the most sensual and soft parts of the human body while it also portrays a person that is not being heard or understood.’

In the group’s latest video for “Bodies”, taken off of Marble Mouth, that statement comes to fruition. The video is a balance between the sensual and the boxed-in—taking plenty of cues from net art and that hip 90s aesthetic we’ve gotten used to seeing. In the video, Odderskær is bound by synthetic environments, her body stretched like silly putty to fit the shifting spaces of the medium she inhabits. Whether she’s writhing through robotically-floating sky, through computer-generated rooms or through bulkily transforming graphics, you get the sense she’s fully controlled by whoever’s playing behind the screen.

That’s the boxed-in part of the video; the sensual part comes with the actual song. “Bodies” softly escalates, permeated by warm guitars and Odderskær’s classically sweet vocals. Combined with the trip-hop-inspired production, the song avoids being obscured by heavy-handedness or the bleeding heart syndrome. Instead, “Bodies” is a billowing and melting piece of music that sinks in softly—and makes you want to return again and again.