Destruction Unit Send You on a Bruising, Spaced-Out Punk Trip with “If Death Ever Slept”

There is a cult that lingers around certain bands, something so ravenous that you feel the pull to be involved in everything they touch. In 2015, Destruction Unit is one of those bands.

Originally started more than a decade ago as a solo project of frontman Ryan Rousseau, the first LPs featured Alicja Trout and Jay Reatard before Rousseau retooled the band to focus their energies into the new trajectory that they follow today. The Arizona-based band is now a well-oiled psychedelic punk juggernaut, releasing critically-acclaimed and bulldozing LPs with members of the Ascetic House stable (specifically Marshstepper, Pleasure Korps, Encapsulate, amongst others), 90’s house phenom Jock Club, and more. The live show is full throttle punk, with swirling guitar tones and a ripping triple-guitar attack, not to mention one of the best n the US.

Now after a killer LPs with Sacred Bones, appropriately named Deep Trip, D-Unit return with their newest LP, the forthcoming Negative Feedback Resistor, due on September 18th. It’s harsher, heavily psychedelic, and features the bruiser “If Death Ever Slept,” here today. The record, brought to you by the folks at Sacred Bones and Adult Swim, was produced by Ascetic House with the help of Joe Cardamon and Greg Gordon at Valley Recording Company, mastering from Alex DeTurk, and mixing from Ben Greenberg (Hubble, Pygmy Shrews, The Men, and of course, Uniform).

Destruction Unit

Negative Feedback Resistor

Sacred Bones Records (in conjunction with Adult Swim)

9/18/15

1. Disinfect

2. Proper Decay

3. Salvation

4. Chemical Reaction/Chemical Delight

5. Animal Instinct

6. Judgement Day

7. If Death Ever Slept

8. The Upper Hand

DESTRUCTION UNIT on TOUR

6/11/2015 – Tuscon, AZ @ Solar Culture

6/12/2015 – El Paso, TX @ Monarch

6/13/2015 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

6/14/2015 – Memphis, TN @ Murphy’s

6/15/2015 – St. Louis, MO @ St. Louis Skatium (w/ Breakout)

6/16/2015 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

6/17/2015 – Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

6/18/2015 – Toronto, ON @ S.H.I.B.G.B.s (w/ Institute, Sheer Mag)

6/21/2015 – Montreal, QC @ Casa del Popolo (w/ Red Dons)

6/23/2015 – Providence, RI @ Aurora

6/24/2015 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs (w/ Creepoid)

6/26/2015 – Brooklyn, NY @ Palisades (w/ Vanity, Shredded Nerve)

6/27/2015 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool (w/ Pampers, Cheena)

6/28/2015 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Pharmacy

6/29/2015 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

6/30/2015 – Raleigh, NC @ Neptune’s Parlour

7/1/2015 – Athens, GA @ Caldonia

7/2/2015 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/3/2015 – Nashville, TN @ The Stone Fox

7/4/2015 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia

7/5/2015 – Houston, TX @ Walters’ Downtown

7/6/2015 – San Antonio @ K23 Gallery

8/14/2015 – Santa Ana, CA @ Berserktown Festival

9/18/2015 – Tilburg, Holland @ Incubate Festival

9/19/2015 – Angers, France @ Levitation France

9/20/2015 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ The Pit’s

9/21/2015 – Groningen, Holland @ Vera Downstage

9/23/2015 – Liege, Belgium @ La Zone

9/24/2015 – London, United Kingdom @ The Shacklewell Arms

9/25/2015 – Liverpool, United Kingdom @ Liverpool Psych Fest

9/27/2015 – Brussels, Belgium @ Magasin 4

9/28/2015 – Paris, France @ Espace B

9/29/2015 – Lyon, France @ Le Sonic

9/30/2015 – Luzern, Switzerland @ Sedel Club

10/1/2015 – Münich, Germany @ Kafe Kult

10/2/2015 – Vienna, Austria @ Arena

10/3/2015 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Klub 007 Strahov

10/4/2015 – Leipzig, Germany @ Goldhorn

10/5/2015 – Berlin, Germany @ Chesters

10/6/2015 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Loppen

10/7/2015 – Malmö, Sweden @ Inkonst

10/8/2015 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Vieille Montagne

10/9/2015 – Oslo, Norway @ Oslo Psych Fest

10/10/2015 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Aarhus Psych Fest

10/11/2015 – Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang