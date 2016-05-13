Stop Everything! Die Antwoord Just Announced a New Mixtape and Dropped a New Track

The past couple of weeks have been so tightly packed with good music that I was beginning to think that Frank Ocean could drop a 25-track dose of sonic genius from the sky and all we’d be able to muster is a light shrug and a “meh”. However, obviously I was wrong, because Die Antwoord have just announced a new mixtape and dropped its first track, and it has got the adrenaline pumping round the blood faster than a racing car track.

“Dazed and confused, so cute and paranoid,” Yo Landi Visser sings in “Dazed & Confused”, her whispy falsetto gliding over a sun-splashed beat, before Ninja dives in with an avalanche of 100mph bars. The mixtape, which follows 2014’s Donker Mag, is titled Suck on This, and will be released next Thursday May 19.