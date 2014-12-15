DIIV Bassist Devin Ruben Perez Gets Caught Posting Racist, Homophobic, Sexist Shit on 4Chan



Devin Ruben Perez is best known as the bassist for indie darlings DIIV. It’s less common knowledge that he frequents /mu/, the music discussion community on the infamous 4chan message board, posting under the alias Devin-Chan. Thanks to a blog post from the Sexism in Music Tumblr, it’s recently come to light that Devin’s posting history is littered with racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and sexist jokes and references.

At various points, Devin refers to British electronic musician Zomby as a “nigger,” refers to Jake Gyllenhal as a “faggot,” and directs a substantial amount of vitriol towards Perfect Pussy frontwoman Meredith Graves, calling her a “bitch” amongst other insults.

He also expresses his support for Ariel Pink’s controversial comments on Madonna, writing, “Grimes called him a racist and misogynist? He kind of is though, in an endearing way. I’ve had it up to here with SJWs, jeez.” SJWs, or social justice warriors, are frequent targets of derision and animosity on 4chan, and the word pops up multiple times in the discussion thread surrounding the Sexism in Music post.

Soon after, Devin returned to 4chan, saying, “I honestly don’t regret saying anything that I did.” He expresses frustration that the people who have found the Sexism in Music post and are reacting negatively don’t understand “4chan lingo.”

Members of the community started taunting Devin by threatening to send the thread to Pitchfork or other news sites, which gave him pause. He worried that his bandmates might be affected by the situation.





DIIV’s most recent post on Facebook appears to be a message of solidarity with those protesting the Eric Garner verdict.

We reached out to the band for comment, but have not heard back as of press time.

This post will be updated as soon as we are given a response.