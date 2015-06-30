Disclosure Drop the Video for “Holding On” Featuring Gregory Porter

Hello Disclosure! Good to have you back! Their second album, Caracal, isn’t dropping till the fall, but they just released the video for “Holding On,” featuring Grammy winning jazz dude Gregory Porter. It’s definitely working a glossy, 2step tip, meanwhile the video unfolds as part of a grander scheme of things type deal.

“We wanted to create something very different with our music videos this time around,” explain the duo. “Something unique that would connect all the songs from the album and the videos in a special way. This is the first of a series of four amazing videos directed by Ryan Hope that come together to create a short film… Caracal. So, as each music video comes out… The plot unfolds. We hope you enjoy!”

Cryptic. News about the album’s collaborators is still fairly sketchy, but they say it’s more song driven and features vocalists including Lion Babe, Nao and Kwabs, plus a bunch of huge stars… info on that alas, still incoming, but in the meatime dive into this.