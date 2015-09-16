Get Ready to Call Your Ex: Disclosure and Sam Smith Cover Drake’s “Hotline Bling”

‘

Do you remember when you first heard “Latch” by Disclosure and Sam Smith? You were probably in a rush to Google to find out what the hell deep house was, or who Disclosure was, and especially who the wonderful singer on the track was. At that time, you were also still blasting all of Take Care, feeling closer to Drake like few other rappers. So why not throw them together? Last night on BBC’s Live Lounge, the trio did just that and covered Drake’s probably-text-your-ex-in-the-middle-of-the-night jam “Hotline Bling.” Put your phone down, and check out the cover below around the 8-minute mark.