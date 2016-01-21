Frankie Cosmos Performed Inside the World’s Largest Model Railroad

Who would’ve thought that indie songstress Frankie Cosmos could be a perfect replacement for Mr. Rogers? (RIP.) That said, there is simply no one in music better suited to perform a song called “Outside with the Cuties” in the middle of a miniature village. Greta Kline’s charming twee-pop is the ideal fit. Today, Frankie Cosmos shared a video today featuring the Guiness Book of World Record’s largest model railroad, a “town” adorably known as Northlandz. The video was made as part of Pitchfork’s GP4K series. Check it out below. The song is featured on the upcoming LP from Frankie Cosmos titled Next Thing.