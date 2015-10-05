Get First Dibs on Coco Moon’s Sonic Netherworld of an Album, ‘Marble Mouth’

Cover photo by Tom Nielsen and Nana Odderskær

A whopping five years have gone by since Coco Moon last took our ears and minds hostages, but now the day has finally come. They’re back with a new album and we’ve got it available to stream right here for all you first-moving, beat-mongering bastards.

The album is called Marble Mouth and it’s only the second from Coco Moon’s soul-shattering sonic netherworld. It plays like a visceral, rave-y nightmare you don’t want to wake up from, thriving on the shock of Coco Moon’s dark synth universe. Feel free to completely lose your shit to full-throttle, intense tracks like “Manic Decay” and “kVp” (which means Kilovolt Peak, because…electricity). If that’s not your thing, sink into contributions like “White Hand” and the title track, “Marble Mouth”—soft and desolate with Nanna Odderskær’s vocals hitting an almost hypnotic groove. Produced by Mikkel Bolding, “Marble Mouth” comes off like a rock show—except one where everyone’s been murdered and reanimated with throbbing, electric necromancy. Fitting for a Monday, don’t you think?

After a harrowing performance at this year’s Spot Festival, as well as more recently laying waste to Radar in Aarhus and Copenhagen’s Bremen, Coco Moon are currently on the road spreading the word about “Marble Mouth” which is set to drop this Friday, the 9th of October.